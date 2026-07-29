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The Mall Lot Flea Market!

The Mall Lot Flea Market!

Join us at Heritage Mall on Saturday, August 1st from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM for The Mall Lot Flea Market!
Spend the day exploring a wide variety of local vendors, garage sale finds, collectibles, handmade items, household goods, clothing, toys, tools, décor, and more. Whether you're looking for a bargain, a unique find, or just a fun way to spend the day, there's something for everyone.
Local Vendors
Garage Sale Finds
Collectibles
Handmade Items
Household Goods
Food & Drinks
Family-Friendly Shopping
Come support local sellers, discover hidden treasures, grab a bite to eat, enjoy a refreshing drink, and spend the day with us at Heritage Mall.
Saturday, August 1st
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Heritage Mall Parking Lot
Free Admission

You never know what treasure you'll discover! Check the Facebook page for more information.

Heritage Mall
Free
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Heritage Mall
1895 14th Ave SE
Albany , Oregon