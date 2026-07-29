Join us at Heritage Mall on Saturday, August 1st from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM for The Mall Lot Flea Market!

Spend the day exploring a wide variety of local vendors, garage sale finds, collectibles, handmade items, household goods, clothing, toys, tools, décor, and more. Whether you're looking for a bargain, a unique find, or just a fun way to spend the day, there's something for everyone.

Local Vendors

Garage Sale Finds

Collectibles

Handmade Items

Household Goods

Food & Drinks

Family-Friendly Shopping

Come support local sellers, discover hidden treasures, grab a bite to eat, enjoy a refreshing drink, and spend the day with us at Heritage Mall.

Saturday, August 1st

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Heritage Mall Parking Lot

Free Admission

You never know what treasure you'll discover! Check the Facebook page for more information.