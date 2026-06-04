The Mother of All Yardsales at Buddha Eye Community Temple

Buddha Eye's annual yardsale has been going on for 20 years! Everything is priced, categorized and of good working quality. If you love yardsales, this is the one to plan your weekend around. If you're looking to find something special, you're sure to find it here, because the art, furniture, jewelry, clothes and electronics available at this sale are of exceptional quality, Come to 22nd & Garfield on Saturday and Sunday, June 20th and 21st from 9 until 4 to experience this community building event.

Buddha Eye Community Zen Temple offers classes, retreats, and a Soto-style Zen practice space to the Eugene area.