The Shedd Wedding Gallery: Celebrating Ceremonies of the Original First Baptist Church

To continue celebrating the 100 years of our historic building The Shedd created a special display highlighting the many weddings and love stories that took place in this beautiful space, and now we invite you to share in the joy.

We invite you to admire the photos and wedding keepsakes from ceremonies held in the building over the last 100 years. These memories tell the story of this cherished place and the generations of couples who began their lives together within its walls.

The gallery will be open for the month of June during Shedd business hours, Monday-Friday 9AM-6PM and Saturday and Sunday 9AM-2PM.

If you were married at the First Baptist Church (now The Shedd Institute) and would like your memories included, please write to us at sheddweddings@gmail.com