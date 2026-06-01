The Ultimate Magic Show
The Ultimate Magic Show
On June 20 at 1:00 PM (doors open at 12:30), the Wildish Theater in Springfield will come alive with incredible performances from talented magicians including Richard Kennedy, Craig Martin, Brad the Wizard, and Greg Hughes.
This family-friendly show is perfect for all ages.
Tickets:
$20 Adults | $15 Children
Concessions will be available for purchase, so come early, grab a snack, and enjoy the show!
All proceeds benefit the Lane County Diaper Bank, helping provide essential diapers to families across our community.
Bring your friends, bring your family, and be part of something magical—for a great cause.
We can’t wait to see you there!
Wildish Community Theater
$15-20
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
Artist Group Info
Lane County Diaper Bank
info@lcdiaperbank.org
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com