The Ultimate Magic Show

On June 20 at 1:00 PM (doors open at 12:30), the Wildish Theater in Springfield will come alive with incredible performances from talented magicians including Richard Kennedy, Craig Martin, Brad the Wizard, and Greg Hughes.

This family-friendly show is perfect for all ages.

Tickets:

$20 Adults | $15 Children

Concessions will be available for purchase, so come early, grab a snack, and enjoy the show!

All proceeds benefit the Lane County Diaper Bank, helping provide essential diapers to families across our community.

Bring your friends, bring your family, and be part of something magical—for a great cause.

We can’t wait to see you there!