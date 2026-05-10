The Unexpected Elephant
The Unexpected Elephant
The Unexpected Elephant is a fundraising re-sale supporting three all-volunteer non-profits providing food, clothing, household furnishings and durable medical equipment in the southern portion of Lincoln County – Waldport, Yachats, Seal Rock, Tidewater and Five Rivers.
Great variety of useful and fanciful items, old and new, from furniture and art to puzzles, toys and trinkets.
South Lincoln Resources
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
South Lincoln Resources
541-563-3710
SouthLincolnResources@gmail.com
South Lincoln Resources
3710 S Crestline DrWaldport, Oregon 97394
SouthLincolnResources@gmail.com