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The Unexpected Elephant

The Unexpected Elephant

The Unexpected Elephant is a fundraising re-sale supporting three all-volunteer non-profits providing food, clothing, household furnishings and durable medical equipment in the southern portion of Lincoln County – Waldport, Yachats, Seal Rock, Tidewater and Five Rivers.

Great variety of useful and fanciful items, old and new, from furniture and art to puzzles, toys and trinkets.

South Lincoln Resources
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

South Lincoln Resources
541-563-3710
SouthLincolnResources@gmail.com
https://southlincolnresources.org/
South Lincoln Resources
3710 S Crestline Dr
Waldport, Oregon 97394
SouthLincolnResources@gmail.com
http://SouthLincolnResources.org