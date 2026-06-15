The Unexpected Elephant is a fundraising re-sale supporting three all-volunteer non-profits providing food, clothing, household furnishings and durable medical equipment in the southern portion of Lincoln County – Waldport, Yachats, Seal Rock, Tidewater and Five Rivers.

Great variety of useful and fanciful items, old and new, from furniture and art to puzzles, toys and trinkets.

Inside.

Cool stuff for you and all proceeds help these vital community services.