© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Unexpected Elephant

The Unexpected Elephant

The Unexpected Elephant is a fundraising re-sale supporting three all-volunteer non-profits providing food, clothing, household furnishings and durable medical equipment in the southern portion of Lincoln County – Waldport, Yachats, Seal Rock, Tidewater and Five Rivers.
Great variety of useful and fanciful items, old and new, from furniture and art to puzzles, toys and trinkets.
Inside.
Cool stuff for you and all proceeds help these vital community services.

South Lincoln Resources
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

South Lincoln Resources
541-563-3710
SouthLincolnResources@gmail.com
https://southlincolnresources.org/
South Lincoln Resources
3710 S Crestline Dr
Waldport, Oregon 97394
SouthLincolnResources@gmail.com
http://SouthLincolnResources.org