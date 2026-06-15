The Unexpected Elephant
The Unexpected Elephant
The Unexpected Elephant is a fundraising re-sale supporting three all-volunteer non-profits providing food, clothing, household furnishings and durable medical equipment in the southern portion of Lincoln County – Waldport, Yachats, Seal Rock, Tidewater and Five Rivers.
Great variety of useful and fanciful items, old and new, from furniture and art to puzzles, toys and trinkets.
Inside.
Cool stuff for you and all proceeds help these vital community services.
South Lincoln Resources
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
South Lincoln Resources
541-563-3710
SouthLincolnResources@gmail.com
South Lincoln Resources
3710 S Crestline DrWaldport, Oregon 97394
SouthLincolnResources@gmail.com