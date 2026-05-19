The Vaudeville Hour!
The Vaudeville Hour!
The Shedd Institute’s E. Y. Harburg Academy for Musical Theatre presents the 12th semi-annual Vaudeville Hour! Academy students will be paying homage to the art of Vaudeville with musical numbers, comedy sketches, and more! The Vaudeville Hour will include songs like “Lydia The Tattooed Lady”, “Be A Clown”, and “It's A Hard Knock Life”, "Over The Rainbow", "Triplets", "Sisters" along with several comedy sketches and some classic physical comedy as well.
There will be one performance on Sunday, June 7th at 5:30 pm
Admission is free, ticketed reserved seating. Obtain tickets at The Shedd Ticket Office or online.
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
(541) 434-7000
info@theshedd.net
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
868 High St.Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 434-7000