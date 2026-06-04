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The VLT Presents Jerusalem

The VLT Presents Jerusalem

JERUSALEM by Jez Butterworth
A Capital T Theatre production
Directed by Kari Boldon Welch
Presented on VLT Main Stage

Limited engagement:
Friday, July 10th at 7:30pm
Saturday, July 11th at 7:30pm
Friday, July 17th at 7:30pm
Saturday, July 18th at 7:30pm

On St. George’s Day, a small village in England prepares for its annual fair–but the May Queen is missing, and local legend/town ne’er-do-well Johnny “Rooster” Byron is fighting back against his impending eviction from the nearby woods as town officials prepare to welcome progress in the form of a new housing development.

Never before performed in Eugene, the Tony-nominated Jerusalem, by acclaimed playwright Jez Butterworth, is often cited as one of the finest plays of the 21st century to date. Join Capital T Theatre for this darkly comic and contemporary vision of rural life in England’s green and pleasant land, exploring themes of community on the fringes of society, and the power of myth-making,

Content Warning: This play features strong and coarse language and adult themes, including substance use.

The Very Little Theater
$25
07:30 PM - 10:45 PM, every day through Jul 18, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Capital T Theatre
theatrecapitalt@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550205061032

Artist Group Info

Capital T Theatre
theatrecapitalt@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550205061032
The Very Little Theater
2350 Hilyard Street
Eugene, Oregon 97405
541-344-7751
info@thevlt.com
thevlt.com