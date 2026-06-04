The VLT Presents Jerusalem

JERUSALEM by Jez Butterworth

A Capital T Theatre production

Directed by Kari Boldon Welch

Presented on VLT Main Stage

Limited engagement:

Friday, July 10th at 7:30pm

Saturday, July 11th at 7:30pm

Friday, July 17th at 7:30pm

Saturday, July 18th at 7:30pm

On St. George’s Day, a small village in England prepares for its annual fair–but the May Queen is missing, and local legend/town ne’er-do-well Johnny “Rooster” Byron is fighting back against his impending eviction from the nearby woods as town officials prepare to welcome progress in the form of a new housing development.

Never before performed in Eugene, the Tony-nominated Jerusalem, by acclaimed playwright Jez Butterworth, is often cited as one of the finest plays of the 21st century to date. Join Capital T Theatre for this darkly comic and contemporary vision of rural life in England’s green and pleasant land, exploring themes of community on the fringes of society, and the power of myth-making,

Content Warning: This play features strong and coarse language and adult themes, including substance use.