The Willamette Valley Handmade Market
The Willamette Valley Handmade Market
Shop local and support small business. This thoughtfully curated event is in our 13th year featuring unique high quality gifts, decor and art. This will include Prints, original art, Holiday Decor, Pottery, Home & Garden, Handmade Cards, Vintage & Farmhouse, Stained Glass, Fused Glass, Soaps/Bath & Body, Crochet & Knitting, Wooden Signs, Candles, Baked Goods, Toys, Floral, and more
On-site raffle to benefit Oregon Cancer Foundation, Lane County
Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1736647417483773/
The Auditorium - Lane Events Center
Free
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
The Auditorium - Lane Events Center
796 West 13 AvenueEugene, Oregon 97402