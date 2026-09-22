The Willamette Valley Handmade Market

Shop local and support small business. This thoughtfully curated event is in our 13th year featuring unique high quality gifts, decor and art. This will include Prints, original art, Holiday Decor, Pottery, Home & Garden, Handmade Cards, Vintage & Farmhouse, Stained Glass, Fused Glass, Soaps/Bath & Body, Crochet & Knitting, Wooden Signs, Candles, Baked Goods, Toys, Floral, and more

On-site raffle to benefit Oregon Cancer Foundation, Lane County

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1736647417483773/

