© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tie Dye Skate Party

sweetheart skate party at bob keefer center

Tie Dye Skate Party

Celebrate the 60’s in music and style at this spring skate party. Wear your favorite tie-dye fashion while skating to the classic grooves of the era. Registration is not required. Learn more at willamalane.org/skate.

Bob Keefer Center
Saturday, May 16, 3-5 and 6-8 p.m.
$8 in-district; $11 out-of-district

Please note:
Admission: $8 in-district / $11 out-of-district
Each skate party can accommodate up to 200 people at one time.
Willamalane has a limited supply of skates in various sizes available to rent for $3. Availability of rentals or your size is not guaranteed.
You can bring your own safety equipment or borrow some from the front desk. A limited supply of helmets, knee and elbow pads, and wrist guards will be available.

Bob Keefer Center
$8 in-district; $11 out-of-district
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Willamalane Park and Recreation District
https://www.willamalane.org/
Bob Keefer Center
250 32nd St
Springfield, Oregon 97478
541-736-4544
https://www.willamalane.org/facilities/bob_keefer_center/index.php