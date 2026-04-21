Tie Dye Skate Party
Tie Dye Skate Party
Celebrate the 60’s in music and style at this spring skate party. Wear your favorite tie-dye fashion while skating to the classic grooves of the era. Registration is not required. Learn more at willamalane.org/skate.
Bob Keefer Center
Saturday, May 16, 3-5 and 6-8 p.m.
$8 in-district; $11 out-of-district
Please note:
Admission: $8 in-district / $11 out-of-district
Each skate party can accommodate up to 200 people at one time.
Willamalane has a limited supply of skates in various sizes available to rent for $3. Availability of rentals or your size is not guaranteed.
You can bring your own safety equipment or borrow some from the front desk. A limited supply of helmets, knee and elbow pads, and wrist guards will be available.
Bob Keefer Center
$8 in-district; $11 out-of-district
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Willamalane Park and Recreation District
Bob Keefer Center
250 32nd StSpringfield, Oregon 97478
541-736-4544