Tie Dye Skate Party

Celebrate the 60’s in music and style at this spring skate party. Wear your favorite tie-dye fashion while skating to the classic grooves of the era. Registration is not required. Learn more at willamalane.org/skate.

Bob Keefer Center

Saturday, May 16, 3-5 and 6-8 p.m.

$8 in-district; $11 out-of-district

Please note:

Admission: $8 in-district / $11 out-of-district

Each skate party can accommodate up to 200 people at one time.

Willamalane has a limited supply of skates in various sizes available to rent for $3. Availability of rentals or your size is not guaranteed.

You can bring your own safety equipment or borrow some from the front desk. A limited supply of helmets, knee and elbow pads, and wrist guards will be available.

