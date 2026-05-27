Travels to Mythic Japan: Folklore, Ghost Stories, and history that influences modern Japan at the Newport Public Library

Is Japan on your travel bucket list? Step back in time to Medieval-Era Japan, to learn the spine-tingling origins to the folklore and ghost stories that still inspire film, manga, anime, and books today. Learn of the historic sites that remain standing, and of the influence they hold on modern Japan. Natalie Jacobsen, author of GHOST TRAIN, a folk-horror set in 1877 Kyoto, will share about her experience living in Japan, the superstitions and tales that influenced her writing, and how you can walk the paths of samurai and emperors of the past to this day.

