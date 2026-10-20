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Tricks 'n' Treats Halloween Concert & Party

Tricks 'n' Treats Halloween Concert & Party

Get your costumes out early! Spooky season fun starts early this year!
Sundays @ 3 is back! We begin our 2025-26 concert season with the annual Halloween-themed concert! Join us for an afternoon of whimsy and delight, tricks and treats! Organist Zachary Duell will present, in costume, popular music from:
Super Mario Bros,
The FINAL FANTASY game series,
Disney's Fantasia,
THE Toccata and Fugue in D minor,
and MORE!
The fun continues after the concert with a Halloween-themed party with treats, games, crafts, and tons of fun for families and kids of all ages! Get a head start on your candy stash for the coming season -- there will be plenty to go around!

Sundays @3 Facebook Page

Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, Corvallis, OR
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, Corvallis, OR
333 NW 35th St.,
Corvallis, Oregon 97330
(541)757-6647
office@goodsamcorvallis.org
goodsamcorvallis.org