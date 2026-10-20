Tricks 'n' Treats Halloween Concert & Party

Get your costumes out early! Spooky season fun starts early this year!

Sundays @ 3 is back! We begin our 2025-26 concert season with the annual Halloween-themed concert! Join us for an afternoon of whimsy and delight, tricks and treats! Organist Zachary Duell will present, in costume, popular music from:

Super Mario Bros,

The FINAL FANTASY game series,

Disney's Fantasia,

THE Toccata and Fugue in D minor,

and MORE!

The fun continues after the concert with a Halloween-themed party with treats, games, crafts, and tons of fun for families and kids of all ages! Get a head start on your candy stash for the coming season -- there will be plenty to go around!

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