Tricks 'n' Treats Halloween Concert & Party
Tricks 'n' Treats Halloween Concert & Party
Get your costumes out early! Spooky season fun starts early this year!
Sundays @ 3 is back! We begin our 2025-26 concert season with the annual Halloween-themed concert! Join us for an afternoon of whimsy and delight, tricks and treats! Organist Zachary Duell will present, in costume, popular music from:
Super Mario Bros,
The FINAL FANTASY game series,
Disney's Fantasia,
THE Toccata and Fugue in D minor,
and MORE!
The fun continues after the concert with a Halloween-themed party with treats, games, crafts, and tons of fun for families and kids of all ages! Get a head start on your candy stash for the coming season -- there will be plenty to go around!
Sundays @3 Facebook Page
Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, Corvallis, OR
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, Corvallis, OR
333 NW 35th St.,Corvallis, Oregon 97330
(541)757-6647
office@goodsamcorvallis.org