Tuesday Farmers Market
Tuesday Farmers Market
This smaller, mid-week farmers market offers a more laid-back shopping experience, but with all the same local goodness. Stock up on locally grown and produced goods without the usual crowds of the Saturday farmers market. EBT/SNAP users are welcome, and have the opportunity for a $20 Double Up Food Buck match at all markets, to be used on fresh produce.
Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza
Every week through Oct 27, 2026.
Tuesday: 09:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Tuesday: 09:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Event Supported By
Lane County Farmers Market
5414314923
orion@lanecountyfarmersmarket.org
Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza
85 E. 8th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-5542
fmp@eugene-or.gov