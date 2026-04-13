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Tuesday Farmers Market

Tuesday Farmers Market

This smaller, mid-week farmers market offers a more laid-back shopping experience, but with all the same local goodness. Stock up on locally grown and produced goods without the usual crowds of the Saturday farmers market. EBT/SNAP users are welcome, and have the opportunity for a $20 Double Up Food Buck match at all markets, to be used on fresh produce.

Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza
Every week through Oct 27, 2026.
Tuesday: 09:00 AM - 02:00 PM

Event Supported By

Lane County Farmers Market
5414314923
orion@lanecountyfarmersmarket.org
Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza
85 E. 8th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-5542
fmp@eugene-or.gov
https://www.eugene-or.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Farmers-Market-Pavilion-and-Plaza-164