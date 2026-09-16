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Turning Tides Music Festival

Turning Tides Music Festival

Main Stage

11:00 AMLlorona
12:15 PMSeffarine
2:00 PMCrys Matthews
3:45 PMAlice Di Micele and Andy Casad
5:15 PMThe Burning Hell
6:00 PMCarsie Blanton

Activity Center – Santiam Room

5:00 PMKarly Loveling of Singing Heart

Gazebo

7:30 PMEcstatic Dance with Becca Perry

Wings Stage

1:30 PMLarry Pattis
3:30 PMLaura Kemp
5:00 PMNiki Leeman

More information: turningtidesmusic.org/music-festival

Island Park in Springfield
$47-$55
10:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Island Park in Springfield
200 West B St.
Springfield, Oregon 97478
541-736-4544
https://www.willamalane.org/island_park.php