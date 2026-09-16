Turning Tides Music Festival
Turning Tides Music Festival
Main Stage
|11:00 AM
|Llorona
|12:15 PM
|Seffarine
|2:00 PM
|Crys Matthews
|3:45 PM
|Alice Di Micele and Andy Casad
|5:15 PM
|The Burning Hell
|6:00 PM
|Carsie Blanton
Activity Center – Santiam Room
|5:00 PM
|Karly Loveling of Singing Heart
Gazebo
|7:30 PM
|Ecstatic Dance with Becca Perry
Wings Stage
|1:30 PM
|Larry Pattis
|3:30 PM
|Laura Kemp
|5:00 PM
|Niki Leeman
More information: turningtidesmusic.org/music-festival
Island Park in Springfield
$47-$55
10:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Island Park in Springfield
200 West B St.Springfield, Oregon 97478
541-736-4544