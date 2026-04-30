Umpqua Gem Show
Umpqua Gem Show
May 2nd & 3rd @ Douglas County Fairgrounds
Saturday: 9AM-5PM | Sunday: 10AM-4PM
Admission: $3, Kids 12 & under free w/ adult
Fun & games for the whole family! Come down to Douglas Hall at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and visit with 29 rock and gem vendors. Bring the kids for fun activities, including rock hunts, klinko, and more!
Featuring:
- Dealers
- Demos
- Displays
- Fluorescing Rocks
- Klinko
- Kid’s Rock Hunts
- Wheel of Fortune
- Silent Auction
- Raffles
Douglas County Fairgrounds
Admission: $3, Kids 12 & under free w/ adult
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through May 03, 2026.
Douglas County Fairgrounds
2110 SW Frear StreetRoseburg, Oregon 97471
541 957 7010
fairgrounds@co.douglas.or.us