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Umpqua Gem Show

Umpqua Gem Show

May 2nd & 3rd @ Douglas County Fairgrounds

Saturday: 9AM-5PM | Sunday: 10AM-4PM

Admission: $3, Kids 12 & under free w/ adult

Fun & games for the whole family! Come down to Douglas Hall at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and visit with 29 rock and gem vendors. Bring the kids for fun activities, including rock hunts, klinko, and more!

Featuring:

  • Dealers
  • Demos
  • Displays
  • Fluorescing Rocks
  • Klinko
  • Kid’s Rock Hunts
  • Wheel of Fortune
  • Silent Auction
  • Raffles 
Douglas County Fairgrounds
Admission: $3, Kids 12 & under free w/ adult
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through May 03, 2026.
Douglas County Fairgrounds
2110 SW Frear Street
Roseburg, Oregon 97471
541 957 7010
fairgrounds@co.douglas.or.us
https://www.douglasfairgrounds.com/