Umpqua Gem Show

May 2nd & 3rd @ Douglas County Fairgrounds

Saturday: 9AM-5PM | Sunday: 10AM-4PM

Admission: $3, Kids 12 & under free w/ adult

Fun & games for the whole family! Come down to Douglas Hall at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and visit with 29 rock and gem vendors. Bring the kids for fun activities, including rock hunts, klinko, and more!

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