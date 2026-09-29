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University of Oregon Hockey Vs. Grand Canyon University

University of Oregon Hockey Vs. Grand Canyon University

Join the UO Hockey team for a thrilling game against Grand Canyon University at The Rink Exchange at the Lane County Fairgrounds on October 2 and 3. Puck drops at 7:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased HERE. Don't forget to rock your yellow and green. Bring your Duck pride and make some noise!

The Rink Exchange at the Lane County Fairgrounds.
$9.75 - $16.75
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Oct 03, 2026.
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

samantha@mcdaris5.com
The Rink Exchange at the Lane County Fairgrounds.
796 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402
Eugene, Oregon 97403
7604195116
samantha@mcdaris5.com
https://ticket.uoregon.edu/uohockey/9-18