University of Oregon Hockey Vs. University of Colorado Boulder

THE ICE IS CALLING 🏒 Join us as we kick off the hockey season! The University of Oregon Hockey Team is hitting the ice for their home opener against the University of Colorado Boulder on FRIDAY, September 18 at The Rink Exchange at the Lane County Fairgrounds. The game starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased HERE. Don't forget to rock your yellow and green. Let's bring the noise because DUCKS HOCKEY IS BACK!

