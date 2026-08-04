Unveiling of History Wall
Unveiling of History Wall
All are welcome to the unveiling of the history wall at the O’Brien Memorial Library at 12:00 on September 12, 2026. The wall of historical panels chronicles the story of Blue River, the recovery of the community after the Holiday Farm fire, and the emergence of the new library out of the flames.
Called by William Sullivan, “the new center of gravity for library services in the upper McKenzie valley,” the O’Brien Memorial library is closing in on its second year of service to the community.
O'Brien Memorial Library
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
O'Brien Memorial Library
(541) 510-9636
obrienmemoriallibrary@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
marliesobrienlibrary@gmail.com
O'Brien Memorial Library
51771 Blue River Dr.Blue River , Oregon 97413
(541) 510-9636
obrienmemoriallibrary@gmail.com