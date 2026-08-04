Unveiling of History Wall

All are welcome to the unveiling of the history wall at the O’Brien Memorial Library at 12:00 on September 12, 2026. The wall of historical panels chronicles the story of Blue River, the recovery of the community after the Holiday Farm fire, and the emergence of the new library out of the flames.

Called by William Sullivan, “the new center of gravity for library services in the upper McKenzie valley,” the O’Brien Memorial library is closing in on its second year of service to the community.