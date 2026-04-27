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Volunteer at Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah

Volunteer at Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah

Experience Spring at Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah

Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah is a grassroots organization that has been stewarding the native ecosystems of the greater Mt. Pisgah area since 1989. We involve volunteers at every level and strive to protect these habitats and keep the park accessible to the public.

We offer plenty of opportunities to get involved, including collecting seeds at our Native Plant Nursery, maintaining our trails, and removing invasive species in endangered habitats.

Get involved now by signing up for a work party or becoming a member at bufordpark.org or send us an email to volunteer@bufordpark.org.

Upcoming Volunteer Opportunities

Native Plant Nursery
Every Tuesday, 9:00AM-12:00PM, Thursday, 9:00-12:00PM, 1:00-4:00PM, Saturday, 9:00AM-12:00PM

Trails Stewardship
Every Thursday, 9:00AM-12:00PM

Habitat Restoration
Every Monday, 9:00AM-12:00PM

Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah's Native Plant Nursery
Every week through Nov 02, 2026.
Monday: 09:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Supported By

Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah
541-344-8350
volunteer@bufordpark.org
https://bufordpark.org/
Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah's Native Plant Nursery
34639 Frank Parrish Rd
Eugene, Oregon 97405