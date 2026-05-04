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Walterville Grange's Annual Father's Day Breakfast

Walterville Grange's Annual Father's Day Breakfast

The Walterville Grange invites you to join them at their annual Father's Day Breakfast.  The Grange will be serving pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, fruit, and coffee and juice.  Bring your friends, neighbors, and family to celebrate your dad and all other dads with a great breakfast on Sunday, June 21, from 8 to 11 AM.  Breakfast will be held at the Walterville Grange Community Hall, located at 39259 Camp Creek Road, in Walterville.  We will be collecting nonperishable/canned food items for the upriver food bank; they really do appreciate your contributions.  Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate their dad's day.  Donations will be gratefully accepted.  For more information, call 541-521-4760 and leave a message (calls will be returned).

Walterville Grange Community Hall
08:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Walterville Grange #416
(541) 747-9297
vinita.waltervillegrange@yahoo.com
https://www.grange.org/waltervilleor416/
Walterville Grange Community Hall
39259 Camp Creek Road
Springfield, Oregon 97489
5417479297
waltervillegrange416@yahoo.com
https://www.grange.org/waltervilleor416/events-calendarmo/