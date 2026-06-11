Walterville Grange's Annual Spaghetti Feed

The Walterville Grange is hosting its annual Spaghetti Feed on Friday, November 6, from 5 to 7 PM. We will be serving spaghetti with delicious, fresh, homemade meat sauce, green salad, garlic bread, dessert, and coffee or juice. If you have attended a previous spaghetti feed, then you know how good it is, and it only gets better every year; there is nothing like some good comfort food! Be sure to tell your neighbors about it and bring your family and friends. The Walterville Grange Community Hall is located at 39259 Camp Creek Road, in Walterville. We will be collecting nonperishable food items for the upriver food bank. Also, check out the new siding that has gone up on the northeast side of the Grange Hall! We are excited to get another portion of the siding completed. Donations are also gratefully accepted. For more information, please call 541-521-4760 and leave a message (calls will be returned). We hope to see you there!