Walterville Grange's Holiday Dinner

The Walterville Grange will be hosting its annual Holiday Dinner on Friday, December 18. Visiting will begin at 6 PM, with dinner starting at 6:30 PM, and a program to follow at 7:30 PM. The Grange will provide all of the dinner consisting of turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls, coffee and juice, and much, much more. You bring a potluck dessert, yourself, family, and friends. We are looking forward to you sharing your favorite dessert! This will be held at the Walterville Grange Community Hall, located at 39259 Camp Creek Road in Walterville. We also expect Santa to visit! There is no charge, but we ask that you bring a nonperishable food donation for the upriver food bank. We also want you to check out the new windows on the northeast side of the building in the main hall and the siding on the northeast outside of the building. For more information, call 541-521-4760 and leave a message (calls will be returned).