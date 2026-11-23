Warehouse District Art Hop Winter WonderFest
Warehouse District Art Hop Winter WonderFest
Winter Wonderfest is the upcoming winter art hop and makers market in Eugene's Warehouse District on Saturday and Sunday, December 5–6, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 5:00
More information, including a map, will be posted on our website: warehousedistrictarthop.com
Eugene's Warehouse District
Free
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Eugene's Warehouse District
W 1st Ave, W 7th Ave, W Broadway, Cross St, and Bailey Hill RdEugene, 97402