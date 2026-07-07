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Water Fun Day at Gilbert Park

Water Fun Day at Gilbert Park

Join us for a fantastic day of water-themed fun at Gilbert Park! 🎈 This event is FREE for neighbors, friends, and the entire community! Bring along a blanket or some chairs to relax as you enjoy live music from the amazing The Nostalgics 🎶. There will be plenty of activities, including art, games, and exciting water activities! 💦

Community Partners:

  • E.W.E.B.
  • Eugene Fire
  • Wiggly Tails Dog Rescue
  • K-9 Swim Center
  • Les Schwab

Gilbert Park's community days happen every month on the second Sunday, featuring different family-friendly themes each time. All ages and abilities are warmly welcomed! Special thanks to City of Eugene - Art in the Parks!

Gilbert Park
Free
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Gilbert Park
2311 W Irwin Way
Eugene, Oregon