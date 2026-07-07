Water Fun Day at Gilbert Park

Join us for a fantastic day of water-themed fun at Gilbert Park! 🎈 This event is FREE for neighbors, friends, and the entire community! Bring along a blanket or some chairs to relax as you enjoy live music from the amazing The Nostalgics 🎶. There will be plenty of activities, including art, games, and exciting water activities! 💦

Community Partners:

E.W.E.B.

Eugene Fire

Wiggly Tails Dog Rescue

K-9 Swim Center

Les Schwab

Gilbert Park's community days happen every month on the second Sunday, featuring different family-friendly themes each time. All ages and abilities are warmly welcomed! Special thanks to City of Eugene - Art in the Parks!

