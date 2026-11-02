Waterfront Tree Lighting
Waterfront Tree Lighting
Welcome the holiday season and see the waterfront tree light up. Festivities will include a Holiday Makers Market, a visit from Santa, live music, a horse-drawn holiday carriage and free hot chocolate.
Downtown Corvallis Organization
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Downtown Corvallis Organization
503-732-0070
executive.director@downtown-corvallis.org
Downtown Corvallis Organization
PO Box 672Corvallis, Oregon 97339
503-732-0070
executive.director@downtown-corvallis.org