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Waterfront Tree Lighting

Waterfront Tree Lighting

Welcome the holiday season and see the waterfront tree light up. Festivities will include a Holiday Makers Market, a visit from Santa, live music, a horse-drawn holiday carriage and free hot chocolate.

Downtown Corvallis Organization
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Downtown Corvallis Organization
503-732-0070
executive.director@downtown-corvallis.org
https://www.downtown-corvallis.org/
Downtown Corvallis Organization
PO Box 672
Corvallis, Oregon 97339
503-732-0070
executive.director@downtown-corvallis.org
https://www.downtown-corvallis.org/events-1-1/tree-lighting