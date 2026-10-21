Wayne Morse Family Farm hosts Shakespeare in the Dark

Shakespeare in the Dark a special interactive Halloween event featuring scary bits from "Macbeth". Follow the witches around Wayne Morse Family Farm as they lead us on a magical journey through Shakespeare’s dark play. Come in costume & bring flashlights. Meet us at the picnic shelter at Wayne Morse Family Farm. This special event is free and rated PG (fake blood, sword fight, howling & screaming).

More information: www.freeshakeseugene.org