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Wayne Morse Family Farm hosts Shakespeare in the Dark

Wayne Morse Family Farm hosts Shakespeare in the Dark

Shakespeare in the Dark a special interactive Halloween event featuring scary bits from "Macbeth". Follow the witches around Wayne Morse Family Farm as they lead us on a magical journey through Shakespeare’s dark play. Come in costume & bring flashlights. Meet us at the picnic shelter at Wayne Morse Family Farm. This special event is free and rated PG (fake blood, sword fight, howling & screaming).

More information: www.freeshakeseugene.org

Wayne Morse Family Farm
Free
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Wayne Morse Family Farm
395 Crest Drive
Eugene, Oregon 97405