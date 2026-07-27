Wheels 4 Warriors PNW Poker Run 2026

Get ready for an epic day of riding for the Wheels 4 Warriors PNW (W4WPNW) 3rd annual poker run August 15, 2026!

This is a ride your own ride poker run. Leave when you want, just remember last bike in at 3:00 p.m.

Enjoy the thrill of the open road, make new friends, and enjoy some local businesses along the way. Whether you're a seasoned rider or a newbie, this event is perfect for all motorcycle enthusiasts. Ride your own ride! Mark your calendars, register today, and rev up your engines for a day you won't forget!

At the end of the W4W PNW poker run, CVMA® 29-2 will be presenting the second W4W PNW bike to one deserving Oregon Veteran!