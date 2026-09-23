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Who Catharted? A comedy show about death and loss

Who Catharted? A comedy show about death and loss

You'll laugh so hard you'll cry! Spend an evening with Sarah Hagen and her favorite comedians as they show us how to process grief in the best way possible - by lovingly roasting our dead loved ones. I mean, how else are we supposed to deal with the horror of finding our dead mom's lingerie? This event is a fundraiser for Tsunami Books. All proceeds go to help Tsunami Books purchase its building.

Tsunami Books
$20
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dork Side Comedy
(503)819-5254
dorksidecomedy@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Sarah Hagen
dorksidecomedy@gmail.com
Tsunami Books
2585 Willamette St
Eugene, Oregon 97405
541-345-8986
http://www.tsunamibooks.org