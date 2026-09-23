Who Catharted? A comedy show about death and loss
Who Catharted? A comedy show about death and loss
You'll laugh so hard you'll cry! Spend an evening with Sarah Hagen and her favorite comedians as they show us how to process grief in the best way possible - by lovingly roasting our dead loved ones. I mean, how else are we supposed to deal with the horror of finding our dead mom's lingerie? This event is a fundraiser for Tsunami Books. All proceeds go to help Tsunami Books purchase its building.
Tsunami Books
$20
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Dork Side Comedy
(503)819-5254
dorksidecomedy@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Sarah Hagen
dorksidecomedy@gmail.com