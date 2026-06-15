Wildish Volunteer Orientation
Wildish Volunteer Orientation
Interested in being a volunteer for the Wildish Community Theater? This is your opportunity!
Join us on Tuesday, June 23rd at 6pm to learn more about becoming a Wildish volunteer. We will give everyone a tour of the building, go through application requirements, discuss the different volunteer roles, and more!
We hope to see you there!
Wildish Community Theater
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
Artist Group Info
info@wildishtheater.com
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com