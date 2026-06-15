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Wildish Volunteer Orientation

Wildish Volunteer Orientation

Interested in being a volunteer for the Wildish Community Theater? This is your opportunity!

Join us on Tuesday, June 23rd at 6pm to learn more about becoming a Wildish volunteer. We will give everyone a tour of the building, go through application requirements, discuss the different volunteer roles, and more!

We hope to see you there!

Wildish Community Theater
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://wildishtheater.com/

Artist Group Info

info@wildishtheater.com
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.
Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://www.wildishtheater.com/