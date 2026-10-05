Witches of Depoe Bay Fundraiser for Depoe Bay Food Pantry

This is our annual gathering of local women in Depoe Bay who once a year on Halloween, don our Witches costumes and collect money and non/perishable food items for our local Depoe Bay Food Pantry! Please come by Chester’s Grocery Store or stop and say hello to our Witches taking donations at the Spouting Whale on 101 on Halloween, Saturday October 31st between 2:00 - 5:00pm. Bring checks, cash and/or food donations! We cannot promise not to be too spooky but we can promise that your donation of whatever size will be a benefit to our local food pantry! Thank you and we hope to see you on Halloween!