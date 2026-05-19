Word open Mic

Share your words in sweet community at our monthly open mic emceed by spoken word poet Jorah LaFleur.

No matter your genre or form – poetry, fiction, storytelling, spoken word, or prose – you’re invited to share your work in our monthly open mic. Hear what your fellow wordsmiths have been working on and support your literary community with an evening of word goodness.

Together, we’ll create community and experience inspiration, sharing, and listening.

You’ll get to hear the latest creations from your fellow writers and word lovers, share your own (if you’d like), and get to know other writers.

"I had a blast. For me, it was magical. The talent in the room was outstanding–better than any other open mic I’ve been to. Jorah was delightful and still kept everything moving."

– Kaye Dean Lenox

Warning: you’re likely to leave feeling inspired, invigorated to get back to your creative practice, and emotionally moved by the experience.

"If you want to hear (and share!) amazing writing, check out this event"

– Annika Hanson

What you can expect at Word:

-All forms of wordcraft are welcome: poetry, prose, nonfiction, fiction, storytelling, spoken word, etc.

-We have 15 reader slots available each month

-Readers have a 5-minute time limit (including their introduction)

-No alcohol – we have water, coffee, and teas available on a donation-basis

-All ages. Mature teens are welcome to attend and read, but not all content may be suitable for younger kiddos

Date: Second Thursdays, upcoming is June 11, 2026

Time: 7 pm doors open, 7:30 open mic starts (no entry before 7 pm or after 7:30 pm)

Location: Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., Ste. 100, Eugene, OR 97401

Price: $15

Our classes and events are priced at their actual cost.

If paying the full price would keep you from joining us, use the code ACCESS at checkout to reduce your registration amount by 20%—no questions asked.

If the full price is within your means, please leave the ACCESS code for those who truly need it.

If you’re able, you can add a donation during registration to support our scholarship fund.

Learn more about our pricing: https://wordcrafters.org/pfyh/

If you’ve been impacted by the loss of SNAP benefits or other services that would make this inaccessible to you, even at the Access price, use the code COMMUNITY at checkout.

We’re a tiny nonprofit feeling the effects of the economic times, too, and we want to meet your needs as best we can.