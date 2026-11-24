Xcape Adult Dance Classes Showcase
Xcape Adult Dance Classes Showcase
Join Xcape as they celebrate 13 years of dance! Hip Hop, Tap, Jazz, Musical Theater, Acro and Contemporary make up this high-energy and enthusiastic show powered by the students and teams of Xcape Dance Academy. A treat for the whole family!
Wildish Community Theater
$20
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
Artist Group Info
Mollie Skye
wildishmanager@wildishtheater.com
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com