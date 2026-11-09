Yachats Celtic Music Festival
Yachats Celtic Music Festival
The annual Yachats Celtic Music Festival will be held this coming weekend, Friday, November 13 through Sunday, November 15 in Yachats. Celtic musicians from many areas of the globe will be in the small town of Yachats to share their music and culture.
Full Schedule: yachatscelticmusicfestival.org
City of Yachats
Check our website for free and ticketed events
11:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Polly Plumb Productions
(541) 547-3205
City of Yachats
(541) 547-3400
pollyplumpproductions@gmail.com