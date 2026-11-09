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Yachats Celtic Music Festival

Yachats Celtic Music Festival

The annual Yachats Celtic Music Festival will be held this coming weekend, Friday, November 13 through Sunday, November 15 in Yachats. Celtic musicians from many areas of the globe will be in the small town of Yachats to share their music and culture.

Full Schedule: yachatscelticmusicfestival.org

City of Yachats
Check our website for free and ticketed events
11:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Polly Plumb Productions
(541) 547-3205
https://pollyplumb.org/
City of Yachats
(541) 547-3400
pollyplumpproductions@gmail.com
https://yachatscelticmusicfestival.org/?p=3543