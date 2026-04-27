Yachats Pride: Rhinestone Rodeo Club

Yachats Pride returns June 5, 6, and 7, 2026, for three days of community centered celebration on the Oregon Coast, bringing together residents, visitors, local performers, and regional organizations for a full weekend of art, food, entertainment, and connection. This year's theme is Rhinestone Rodeo Club, bringing Western Jair, drag queen energy, and pure Pride spectacle to the central Oregon Coast, with programming designed to welcome every age and background.

From a Western variety show headlining local drag performers, knife throwing, whip tricks, and lasso artistry, to a community Tea Party, a Sunday market, a pet adoption event, and a hoedown dance party, Yachats Pride 2026 is one of the Oregon Coast's most spirited and genuinely homegrown LGBTQ+ celebrations.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5



5:00 pm Doors open

Doors open 5:30 pm Dinner service

Dinner service 6:30 pm Community Bingo

Community Bingo 8:00 pm Reset & close

SATURDAY, JUNE 6



12–2 pm Trans Tea Party

Trans Tea Party 2–4 pm Petting zoo

Petting zoo 5:00 pm Doors open

Doors open 5:30 pm Dinner service

Dinner service 6–8 pm Western Variety Show

Western Variety Show 8–10 pm Hoedown & dance party



SUNDAY, JUNE 7

