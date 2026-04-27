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Yachats Pride: Rhinestone Rodeo Club

Yachats Pride: Rhinestone Rodeo Club

Yachats Pride returns June 5, 6, and 7, 2026, for three days of community centered celebration on the Oregon Coast, bringing together residents, visitors, local performers, and regional organizations for a full weekend of art, food, entertainment, and connection. This year's theme is Rhinestone Rodeo Club, bringing Western Jair, drag queen energy, and pure Pride spectacle to the central Oregon Coast, with programming designed to welcome every age and background.

From a Western variety show headlining local drag performers, knife throwing, whip tricks, and lasso artistry, to a community Tea Party, a Sunday market, a pet adoption event, and a hoedown dance party, Yachats Pride 2026 is one of the Oregon Coast's most spirited and genuinely homegrown LGBTQ+ celebrations.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

  • 5:00 pm Doors open
  • 5:30 pm Dinner service
  • 6:30 pm Community Bingo
  • 8:00 pm Reset & close

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

  • 12–2 pm Trans Tea Party
  • 2–4 pm Petting zoo
  • 5:00 pm Doors open
  • 5:30 pm Dinner service
  • 6–8 pm Western Variety Show
  • 8–10 pm Hoedown & dance party

SUNDAY, JUNE 7

  • 9 am–3 pm Community Market
  • 10–2 pm Pet adoption event
  • 12–2 pm Community picnic
  • 1–2 pm Puppy Parade

Yachats Commons
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Jun 07, 2026.
Get Tickets
Yachats Commons
441 Hwy 101 N.
Yachats, Oregon 97498
541-547-3565
https://www.yachatsoregon.org/173/Parks-Commons