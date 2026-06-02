© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

YP Pickleball Tournament

YP Pickleball Tournament

Gather your friends for our YP Pickleball Tournament- bracket style, filled with laughs and good vibes! Win or lose, it is all about enjoying the game and hanging out together in a friendly, low-stakes atmosphere. Bring your positive energy, and join the excitement. Tickets available for spectators, individual players (will be paired with another individual player), and teams (two players). 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes and best team outfits will win prizes.

Thank you to the Downtown Athletic Club for hosting!

The Downtown Athetic Club
$0 - 40
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Eugene Young Professionals
https://eugeneyp.com/
The Downtown Athetic Club
999 Willamette St
Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-484-4011
HWHLC@tiplanecounty.org
https://www.downtownac.com/