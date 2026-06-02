Gather your friends for our YP Pickleball Tournament- bracket style, filled with laughs and good vibes! Win or lose, it is all about enjoying the game and hanging out together in a friendly, low-stakes atmosphere. Bring your positive energy, and join the excitement. Tickets available for spectators, individual players (will be paired with another individual player), and teams (two players). 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes and best team outfits will win prizes.

Thank you to the Downtown Athletic Club for hosting!