Crime, Law & Justice

Man shoots six people at WOW Hall, remains at large

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published January 15, 2022 at 3:26 AM PST
WOWHallIncident02.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
EPD cruiser, barrier tape, and officers outside the WOW Hall after the shooting on January 14, 2022.

Eugene police are seeking a suspect who opened fire during a hip-hop concert last night at the WOW Concert Hall.

Six people were wounded and taken to a hospital, with one in critical condition.

Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner says at 9:30pm, dispatch got roughly 30 calls about shots fired outside the performing arts venue. Talking to reporters, Skinner said they’re looking for an armed man in a hoodie who fled the scene, and they need the public’s help.

SKinner02.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
EPD Chief Chris Skinner, talking to reporters outside the WOW Hall.

“We’re going to solve this through good investigation, good evidence collection, and we’re going to solve it through witnesses willing to come forward and share with us what they saw, with potentially what evidence they may have captured on cell phones or other devices.”

Skinner said it’s one of the highest profile mass shootings seen in Eugene. He added it’s possible the suspect isn’t from Eugene, and may have already fled this part of Oregon.

Thomas Hiura – a student and local hip-hop artist known as “Gradient” – told KLCC that he was there to support his fellow artists and witnessed the violence.

WOWHallIncident03.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
The front entrance of the WOW Hall, sectioned off from the public with police tape.

“I kinda felt like maybe I was the only person that actually saw the shooter as it was happening because I was already correcting the record, some people were saying it was a drive-by or it happened out of vehicle,” he said. “But that was not what I saw. So I lingered around so that I could give information to people who can hopefully apprehend him for this heinous act.”

The WOW Hall website thanks all the first responders who came to help, and it’s believed all staff and volunteers are safe.

Eugene Police investigators are asking anyone with information or footage of the shooting to contact them at (541)682-5111.

This story will be updated.

Crime, Law & Justice
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25 years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (17 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
