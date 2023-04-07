Lane County deputy shoots and kills man in Eugene

A Lane County deputy shot and killed a man during a disturbance in Eugene Thursday night.

Just before midnight, deputies were called to the report of a combative and intoxicated man at a home on Fisher Road, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was holding what appeared to be a handgun when deputies arrived. The sheriff’s office says the man refused to drop the weapon and advanced toward a deputy, who shot him.

Despite life-saving measures, the man died at the scene. Deputies found out after the shooting that the man had been holding a pellet gun.

The sheriff’s office has not released the man’s name.

The deputy has been placed on “traumatic event” leave. The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting. KLCC's Anni Katz contributed to this story.