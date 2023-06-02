Former FBI agent who lived in Bend formally charged for his actions during Jan. 6 insurrection

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has indicted a former FBI agent who lived in Bend for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.

Jared Wise, 49, was charged with two felonies and four misdemeanors in the case after federal prosecutors received a tip from a source that he had entered the U.S. Capitol with a mob of people seeking to interrupt the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election. Wise’s felony charges include civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers.

Wise worked as a special agent and a supervisory agent for the FBI from 2004 to 2017. It was not immediately clear where in the country Wise worked during his time with the bureau, though the FBI confirmed it was not in Oregon.

According to a federal court complaint, a person tipped off the FBI on Jan. 26 that Wise had admitted to being inside the Capitol during the riot. Investigators used cell phone data and video footage from that day to confirm his presence.

Investigators say the video they reviewed showed Wise enter the Capitol through a Senate wing door.

“After entering through the Senate Wing Door, Wise clapped his hands and raised his arms in triumph,” FBI agent Jessica Stone wrote in a criminal complaint. “Wise walked through the Crypt and past the Memorial Door, ultimately returning and exiting through a window adjacent to the Senate Wing Door.”

Once outside, Stone said body camera footage from the Metropolitan Police Department showed Wise calling officers Nazis and “the Gestapo.” Wise then watched as people in the crowd outside the Capitol attacked police officers.

“A few seconds later, as assaults continued, (Wise) shouted in the direction of the rioters attacking the police line, “Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em!” Stone wrote in her complaint.

Wise had been living in Texas until June 25, 2022, according to the FBI. He moved to Bend after that and was arrested on May 1. He was released from pretrial custody on May 10 and returned to Oregon as he awaits trial.

