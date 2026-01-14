Oregon lawmakers to consider domestic violence bill inspired by Colorado murder

Oregon lawmakers will soon consider a bill that would require communication companies to quickly respond to domestic violence, or stalking warrants.

The bill was inspired by the murder of a Colorado mother. A member of her family in Oregon has asked lawmakers in both states to implement changes they hope will prevent other domestic violence murders.

Kristil Krug was killed by her husband in 2023 after he stalked her for months, impersonating an ex-boyfriend in texts and emails.

Krug’s cousin, Lane County Attorney Becky Ivanoff, has worked on domestic violence issues locally. She told the family to get help.

Ivanoff said Krug, who worked as an engineer, was a dancer and mother of three, and kept detailed records of every unwanted communication. She shared them with police, carried a firearm and was hyper vigilant about her and her children’s safety.

Ivanoff said police sent a warrant to communications companies to gather evidence which eventually implicated Krug’s husband. But Krug was killed before the companies responded, weeks later.

"Had this law been in place at that time, we strongly believe that she would be alive today,” Ivanoff said. “Law enforcement would have had the information it needed to arrest her true perpetrator. She would have had the opportunity to make a safety plan to protect herself."

Krug’s husband was convicted of murder in 2025 and was sentenced to life in prison .

According to the Stalking Prevention Awareness and Resource Center, stalking increases the likelihood of intimate partner homicide by three times. About 54% of victims of completed homicides reported stalking before they were attacked.

Ivanoff said she’s hoping to get the bill passed nationwide, starting with her home state, Oregon, and Krug’s home state of Colorado.

"My hope is that no other family has to go through the loss of a beloved in the way that we did,” Ivanoff said. “No other children have to lose their mother because of a system based failure. Ultimately, I just want to see something positive come out of what's been a horrific tragedy for our family."

The bill, called Kristil’s Law, is sponsored by Salem Republican Rep. Kevin Mannix and Eugene Democratic Sen. Floyd Prozanski.

In a hearing on the bill Tuesday, Mannix said lawmakers are working with telecommunication companies to determine whether the timeline to respond will be 48 or 72 hours.

Oregon lawmakers are meeting in Salem this week to preview dozens of topics that will be considered during their 2026 session, which begins Feb. 2.