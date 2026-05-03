Police say 1 dead, multiple explosive devices found after attack on Portland’s Multnomah Athletic Club

Police say they’ve found multiple explosive devices inside a prominent social club in Southwest Portland, after a man drove a car through its front window early Saturday morning.

One person is dead following the crash, and several streets surrounding the Multnomah Athletic Club were closed Saturday as the city’s explosive disposal unit worked with federal law enforcement on the investigation.

Portland police officer Jim DeFrain, supervisor of the explosive disposal unit, described the scene as the most complex he’s encountered in 13 years with the city.

Crew members worked 14 hours with limited breaks, using robot technology to identify, move and disarm improvised explosives and other incendiaries, he said. Among those devices were propane tanks and pipe bombs. Some were set off, others started to ignite, but were not fully consumed.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives both sent investigators to the scene.

One person in “bomb suit” protective gear could be seen from the street as they assisted with the response.

“This is a dirty, dangerous, complex job,” DeFrain said, noting that there may still be additional explosive devices not yet found.

Until the site is deemed safe, MAC staff will not be allowed into the building, although they have seen videos.

The medical examiner has also not been allowed access to the deceased driver due to safety concerns, and that will delay when officials release his official identification, police said.

Investigators were initially concerned that the MAC’s proximity to the city’s major soccer arena might have been a motive, or that the attack might have been linked to recent May Day protests — but it ultimately appears unrelated, and police believe it was an isolated incident, officials said.

There’s no indication that the incident is linked to terrorism, Portland Police Chief Bob Day said Saturday afternoon.

A source with direct knowledge of the investigation told OPB that officials suspect a former employee at the MAC as the deceased driver.

That employee was allegedly disgruntled and had a history of mental health issues, said the source, who agreed to discuss the active investigation on condition they not be named.

The driver who attacked the MAC crashed through its front window before 3 a.m., and drove his vehicle around the club’s ground floor as he attempted to set off explosive devices, according to Portland Police Commander James Crooker.

Once inside, the driver turned right towards a ground-floor restaurant and front desk, Crooker said.

It’s not entirely clear what happened next, but the driver had died by the time firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the MAC.

Eli Imadali / OPB A Portland police officer stands by outside the Multnomah Athletic Club as Portland Police Bureau, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives crews work at the scene where a car with an explosive device inside crashed into the MAC, leaving one person dead and several blocks around the area closed, in Portland, Ore., on May 2, 2026.

A spokesperson for the MAC described the damage to the clubhouse as “significant but contained” and said no members, staff or guests were injured.

The building houses multiple restaurants, swimming pools, ballrooms, and meeting rooms across its eight levels.

Inside the entryway, the floor is covered in 2 inches of water, charred by burn marks, and the car that was driven into the building is still there, Crooker said.

“There was an intent to detonate a number of explosive devices that just didn’t go off,” he said. “The interior is not as damaged as it could have been.”

The MAC’s exterior appeared largely undamaged when viewed from the street, although the glass-walled entryway was shattered.

At least 16 propane tanks were also arrayed at the front of the building, each tagged as evidence, and some bore black marks indicating charring.

Charles Leverton, general manager of the MAC, said the nonprofit and its 22,000 members have received numerous offers of support from people across Portland.

“We are a community, not a building,” Leverton said.

The MAC, a 135-year-old membership organization that overlooks the Providence Park soccer stadium, canceled all programs, services, and scheduled activities until further notice.

“Please do not come to the club or surrounding areas at this time,” staff wrote on MAC social media Saturday morning. They later said the club will remain closed until further notice.

Saturday marks the second time in a month that a vehicle struck the Goose Hollow neighborhood club.

In the previous crash, on April 8, a car hit a planter box and a security guard, but damage and injuries were minor, and the driver stayed at the scene during the investigation, according to KGW TV.

Police Chief Day said the two crashes were unrelated.

“Bad luck or bad timing for the Multnomah Athletic Club,” he said.