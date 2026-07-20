A 1989 Eugene murder conviction relied on junk science. Now the man wrongfully convicted has been released

Robert Wallace Lyons, 61, was arrested in 1989 for the murder of Lori Stabenow. Law enforcement relied on bite mark analysis, which has since been discredited.

A man wrongfully convicted of murder by discredited forensic science walked out of the Lane County Jail on Friday, free for the first time in decades.

Robert Wallace Lyons, 61, was arrested in 1989 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of murdering a woman in Eugene.

The case police and prosecutors built against Lyons relied heavily on bitemark identification, a discipline within forensic sciences that’s since been debunked. Lyons is the first person to have a conviction vacated as a result of a law Oregon lawmakers passed last year, expanding the post-conviction review process and opening up new legal challenges to discredited forensics.

“Mr. Lyons just walked out of custody for the first time in 37 years,” said Janis Puracal, one of Lyons’ attorneys. “Today is a great day.”

Lyons declined an interview through his attorneys. The Lane County District Attorney’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment about Lyons’ release.

Despite the conviction being tossed out and Lyons’ release from custody, he still faces criminal charges from the original 1989 indictment. Prosecutors could either drop those charges or decide to retry the case without the bite mark evidence.

A murder in Eugene

On September 23, 1989, Lori Stabenow was found dead in Eugene in room 5 of the Stage Stop Inn. She was strangled, partially undressed, with extreme injuries to her neck and face. Six bite marks were found on her back and buttocks.

Lyons, 24 at the time, lived in Pendleton. But he was staying at the same hotel in Eugene while attending truck driving school.

This account is based on Lyons’ criminal and post-conviction court records.

Prior to her death, Lyons, Stabenow and her brother, Leon Elliott, spent the evening together socializing and drinking at the hotel. During Lyons’ trial, Elliott testified that at one point his sister sat on Lyons’ lap and gave him a brief kiss. Lyons said she was “nice looking and she ought to be a model,” according to court records.

At one point during the evening, Stabenow got upset after Lyons told Elliott about logging jobs in Eastern Oregon and offered to help Elliot get a job. Stabenow worried about her brother’s safety, and the siblings argued. Elliot and Lyons left the hotel to drink more at the apartment of one of Elliot’s friends.

After they returned to the hotel, Lyons said he wanted to apologize to Stabenow for causing tension with her brother. When he went to her room, the door to her room was ajar, and he saw Stabenow on the floor.

“He assumed that she was passed out drunk, so he went inside, picked her up, and put her on the bed,” according to a court document filed by Lyons’ attorneys as part of his post-conviction case.

Afterward, he went back to his room.

In the morning, he realized his wallet was missing, so he retraced his steps from the previous night, looking for Elliott and Stabenow.

Later that day, the door frame to Stabenow’s room was found broken. Inside, Stabenow was injured and unresponsive.

Lyons was arrested while police were still processing the scene. His wallet was found in her room. Later, his DNA was found on one of her fingernails.

“Despite the violent nature of the attack and the victim’s extensive injuries, no blood or other biological material connected to the victim was discovered on Mr. Lyons’ clothing or in his room, and he had no injuries on his body indicating he had been involved in a struggle,” his attorneys noted in court documents filed as part of his post-conviction case.

Lane County Circuit Court Judge Jay McAlpin, who presided over Lyons’ July 15 release hearing, said in his analysis of the case that prosecutors did not provide any direct evidence, only circumstantial evidence of Lyons’ guilt.

He granted Lyons’ release, but did not vacate the charges altogether.

Bitemark analysis discredited

The bite mark analysis that prosecutors relied on to get a conviction of Lyons would not be allowed into court as scientific evidence today.

In 2023, the National Institute of Standards and Technology issued a major report that compiled many long-simmering concerns about bitemark analysis, ultimately finding the practice “lacks a sufficient scientific foundation.”

Across the country, many cases relying on bitemark analysis have been tossed out or overturned.

In Lyons’ case, the forensic work was done by a dentist who only got involved because he was the dentist for one of the detectives on the case. The forensic odontologist the police typically worked with was not available, according to court records.

Lyons’ attorneys wrote in the filing as part of the post-conviction case that it was the “first and only time” the dentist had gone to a murder scene and examined bite marks on a dead body, and that he “was not a forensic odontologist and was not trained in forensic odontology or crime scene evidence procedures.”

It appears that was a problem.

When the dentist went to the jail, he put a substance on Lyons’ teeth to create a mold he then used to create models of his teeth. He took the models to the crime scene and proceeded to place them directly on the bite marks on Stabenow’s body.

“This model had very recently been in contact with Mr. Lyons’ saliva, thus very likely transferring Mr. Lyons’ saliva to the bitemarks,” Lyons post conviction lawyers noted in court filings. “Further, placing a model of Mr. Lyons’ teeth on the bitemarks may have altered the marks to make them appear to more closely resemble Mr. Lyons’ dental pattern.”

The dentist did his work at the direction of police who were in control of the crime scene, Lyons’ attorneys note. At the time of Lyons’ 1990 trial, the defense knew the dentist had made models of Lyons’ teeth and went to the crime scene.

However, Lyons’ post-conviction lawyers later argued in June 2025, “it was not previously revealed in any document or testimony” that the dentist placed the models directly on the victim’s body “thus contaminating and altering the physical evidence.” The attorneys argued this was a violation of prosecutors’ duties to turn over any exculpatory evidence. When proven, that alone is often enough for courts to vacate a conviction and order a new trial.

Earlier this year, Oregon lawmakers also created a legal pathway to challenge convictions that relied on three now-debunked forensic science techniques. Along with bite mark comparison and analysis, Senate Bill 1515 also targets the use of comparing hairs under a microscope and the comparison of crime scene bullets with bullets found in a suspect’s possession.

All three are now considered junk science.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.