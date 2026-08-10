Lane County Sheriff identifies man found dead in Eugene storm drain

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found dead last week inside of a storm drain in unincorporated north Eugene.

First responders found the body of Bradley Dean Treloggen, 55, on Thursday morning near Lantana Avenue and Dahlia Lane in a residential neighborhood.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Levi McKenny said they had received a call from a nearby resident around 5:50 a.m. about a person trapped.

However, McKenny said Treloggen likely had been inside the storm drain since before midnight the night before.

“I can't say definitively,” said McKenny. “But it was certainly dark—already dark—when the individual got into the storm drain.”

Nathan Wilk / KLCC A look inside the storm drain in North Eugene where a memorial has been created for Bradley Dean Treloggen, pictured on Aug. 10, 2026.

Treloggen’s cause of death hasn’t been released. But McKinney said so far, there are no signs of foul play.

The Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately share how they believe Treloggen got into the storm drain. McKenny said he couldn’t confirm whether or not there was video footage related to the event.

At the scene Monday morning, a memorial surrounded what appeared to be the storm drain in question. The drain was multiple feet deep and had a metal grate placed on top.

McKenny said some of these storm drains are also interconnected, but he didn’t know for sure whether there would be enough space for a person to travel between them. Asked about whether that’s possible, Lane County Public Works spokesperson Devon Ashbridge said she didn’t want to speculate on an active investigation.

On Monday, the memorial included flowers, Grateful Dead memorabilia, and loving tributes scrawled in chalk.

“No longer by our side,” read one of the messages, “forever in our hearts.”