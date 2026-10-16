Live updates: Teen suspect in Bend elementary school shooting used shotgun, sources say

Three children and a teacher in Bend were shot and killed at Silver Rail Elementary School Thursday afternoon. Another child and teacher are hospitalized. The suspected killer, a 16-year-old boy, is also dead, after a community member shot him.

As Bend residents come together to mourn and ask what comes next, OPB journalists are in Central Oregon. Watch this story for updates and dispatches throughout the day.

10 a.m. — Officials in Bend are planning a public update at 2 p.m. Friday about the Silver Rail Elementary school shooting.

Leaders from the Bend Police Department are expected to discuss the latest in the investigation. Representatives from the Bend-La Pine school district and Deschutes County Behavioral Health Services are planning to share resources for community members.

The public update will be streamed on the City of Bend YouTube page.

— OPB staff

9:45 a.m. — The teen suspect in Thursday’s deadly shooting at Silver Rail Elementary school was using a shotgun, law enforcement sources confirmed to OPB.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the investigation ahead of official statements. Law enforcement agencies are expected to meet this morning for a briefing.

According to the Associated Press, the shotgun was a pump-action shotgun that was bought by the suspect’s mother. OPB has not been able to independently verify that detail.

— Troy Brynelson

1 of 6 — Silver Rail vigil couple People mourn during a candlelight vigil at Drake Park after three children and a teacher were killed in a mass shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Ore. on Oct. 15, 2026. The suspected shooter was a 16-year-old who entered the school and was killed by an armed bystander, bringing the total number of deaths to five. Eli Imadali / OPB 2 of 6 — Silver Rail vigil Kotek Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek speaks during a candlelight vigil at Drake Park after three children and a teacher were killed in a mass shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Ore. on Oct. 15, 2026. The suspected shooter was a 16-year-old who entered the school and was killed by an armed bystander, bringing the total number of deaths to five. Eli Imadali / OPB 3 of 6 — Silver Rail vigil stuffed animals Stuffed animals mark a makeshift memorial during a candlelight vigil at Drake Park after three children and a teacher were killed in a mass shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Ore. on Oct. 15, 2026. Eli Imadali / OPB 4 of 6 — Silver Rail school with candles People bring items to Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Ore., Oct. 15, 2026, as the investigation continues at the scene. Sources have confirmed that three children and an adult died in the shooting. The suspected shooter also died at the scene. Eleanor Moseman / OPB 5 of 6 — SIlver Rail first responders Emergency responders at Silver Rail Elementary School, in Bend, Ore., Oct. 15, 2026. Eleanor Moseman / OPB 6 of 6 — Silver Rail bike onlookers People look at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Ore., Oct. 15, 2026, as the investigation continues at the scene. Eleanor Moseman for OPB / OPB

Oct. 16, 6:50 a.m. — All classes in the Bend-La Pine school district are canceled this morning.

Specifics about the shooter’s motivations and relationship to the school are still unclear, leaving grieving residents with more questions than answers. Last night, hundreds of Bend residents sought solace at a candlelit prayer vigil led by local clergy at Drake Park. People sang Christian hymns together as Gov. Tina Kotek and the mayor of Bend offered their condolences.

Local mom Kyra Peterson said that, as a new mother, she wanted to show support that night for the parents who had lost their children.

“It’s very heartbreaking to kind of understand what it’s like to be a parent and to think about losing the life of your child,” Peterson said, as her 1-year-old son cooed in the arms of his grandmother.

Peterson reflected on a previous deadly shooting in Bend at a local grocery store in 2022.

“Our family members were working at Safeway when it was shot up,” Peterson said. But even with past experience, she still was caught off guard by the sudden bloodshed at a local school.

“You never think that something like this would happen in your hometown where you live,” she said. “It’s just very shocking.”

Local Mountain View High School student Payton Stewart said threats of school shootings have become normalized as a part of her everyday school experience as a Gen Z student.

“Every kid has to have a conversation that their parents have to talk to them, ‘Hey this might happen,’“ Stewart said. “We have to have drills about it.” She said she’s seen her own classmates struggle with trauma after surviving shootings.

Gracie Cromie, a local nanny, arrived at the vigil with her friends and said she struggled to explain the violence to her 7-year-old charge after he overheard the news from a stranger while they were visiting a museum.

“We didn’t want to leave him in the dark,” Cromie said. “But he understands what’s going on and it was a hard conversation.”

Cromie and her peers attend nearby Eastmont Church, one of the local assemblies that had canceled services so congregants could attend the vigil. She said local pastors had rallied together their faith communities to offer spiritual counseling and support to victims and Bend residents.

“There is real evil in this world,” she said. One by one, pastors prayed over distraught families. “But that doesn’t mean that God isn’t with us in these times.”

Bend is a tight-knit community that’s “not too small, not too big,” and tragedies like this hit hard, Cromie said.

“It’s the type of place where every time you go out you’re guaranteed to run into someone,” she said.

— Jireh Deng

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

