Coos Bay landscaper released after ICE detention, advocates say

A local landscaper returned home Friday after federal immigration agents detained him in Coos Bay, according to the South Coast Health Equity Coalition.

A community witness photographed the detention outside the Red Lion Hotel on Oct. 23, the coalition said. The witness reported that the man was sitting in his work truck when agents took him into custody.

Jessy Howell, the coalition's advocacy coordinator, said trained community members documented the encounter. Responders used information displayed on the truck to identify the man and contact his family.

Howell said the man's family consented to legal assistance through Equity Corps of Oregon and attorneys providing free immigration services.

The coalition did not communicate directly with the detained man. Howell said he was taken several hours north of Coos Bay, although the organization does not know every location where he was held or the complete sequence of events.

He returned home without spending the night in detention, Howell said.

"Once we got the word that there was a lawyer in place and that they were coming home, that's kind of where we stepped back," she said.

The coalition does not know whether the man faces further immigration proceedings. His name, immigration status and the federal government's stated basis for detaining him have not been released.

Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti addressed the federal action in a written statement on Facebook Friday.

"While ICE has federal authority to conduct immigration enforcement activities, the City of Coos Bay and its Police Department operate in accordance with Oregon law and do not independently enforce federal immigration laws," Benetti said.

Oregon law generally prohibits state and local governments from using public money, personnel, equipment or other resources to enforce federal immigration law, with limited exceptions.

The city declined to comment beyond the mayor's statement.

The detention occurred the same day the Department of Homeland Security confirmed it was no longer pursuing plans for an ICE detention center in Newport.

Howell cautioned residents against interpreting the Coos Bay detention as evidence of a broader ICE operation on the South Coast.

"There is a distinct difference between an incident that occurs in community versus when they are occupying our community," Howell said. "So far, we have not experienced an occupation; we have experienced an incident."

She encouraged families concerned about immigration enforcement to prepare for a possible detention as they would prepare for another emergency.

Those preparations can include determining who could legally pick up children, pay rent and utilities or move a vehicle if a family member is detained.

The coalition has family-preparedness packets developed by the Oregon Law Center and Latino Network at its offices in North Bend and Brookings. Howell also encouraged eligible immigrants to enroll with Equity Corps of Oregon before they need emergency legal assistance.

The South Coast Health Equity Coalition serves Coos and Curry counties. Its work includes connecting institutionally underserved communities with health, legal and social services.

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