Police investigating hit-and-run at West Eugene Planned Parenthood

The Eugene Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run at the West Eugene Planned Parenthood on North Danebo Avenue.

Police said they responded at 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, after hearing a report of a vehicle crashing into the building.

A neighboring business owner reported seeing a grey Dodge Challenger accelerate into the building and leave the scene. A large hole was left in the front windows of the building.

Amy Handler, the CEO and president of Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon, said in a statement that they are relieved no one was injured, and there is no ongoing threat to patients or staff.