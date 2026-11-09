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Police investigating hit-and-run at West Eugene Planned Parenthood

KLCC | By Macy Moore
Published November 9, 2026 at 4:05 PM PST
The front windows at the West Eugene Planned Parenthood are boarded up after the hit-and-run, Nov. 9, 2026.
Macy Moore
/
KLCC
The front windows at the West Eugene Planned Parenthood are boarded up after the hit-and-run, as seen on Nov. 9, 2026.

The Eugene Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run at the West Eugene Planned Parenthood on North Danebo Avenue.

Police said they responded at 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, after hearing a report of a vehicle crashing into the building.

A neighboring business owner reported seeing a grey Dodge Challenger accelerate into the building and leave the scene. A large hole was left in the front windows of the building.

Amy Handler, the CEO and president of Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon, said in a statement that they are relieved no one was injured, and there is no ongoing threat to patients or staff.

The location is temporarily closed, according to the Planned Parenthood website. All appointments will be moved to the Planned Parenthood on Franklin Boulevard
Tags
News Briefs Eugene Police DepartmentPlanned Parenthood
Macy Moore
Macy Moore is a KLCC Public Radio Foundation Journalism Fellow.
See stories by Macy Moore