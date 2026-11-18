A Colorado woman is suing the international organization that oversees Jehovah’s Witnesses for child sexual abuse she alleges she endured at a congregation in Junction City, Oregon.

The lawsuit alleges the abuse began in the early 1990s, when the woman – who was 14 at the time – says she was groomed by three men at the Junction City Kingdom Hall. Her attorney, Travis Walker, alleged his client was coerced with “religious pressure” and was told she would need a second witness to confirm her report for leaders to take action.

"She did what a child was supposed to do: She told the adults in charge, and the complaint alleges instead they protected the congregation," Walker said.

KLCC does not typically name victims of child sex abuse.

Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York is the governing body for Jehovah’s Witnesses. In her lawsuit filed in federal court, the woman alleged its policies led to her congregation ignoring Oregon’s mandatory reporting laws, engaging in negligence by failing to protect her, and engaging in human trafficking using religious coercion.

Similar accusations have been leveled at Jehovah’s Witness congregations across the country, including a 2022 lawsuit in Washington and a 2019 suit in California . In the Washington lawsuit, victims alleged a system-wide policy of handling sexual abuse allegations internally instead of calling the police. The Watchtower Society told KLCC it could not comment on the specific litigation, but did provide an unsigned statement.

“Our hearts go out to anyone who has suffered the pain of child sexual abuse,” the statement read. “Jehovah’s Witnesses abhor such abuse and do not tolerate it in our congregations. We regard it as both a grave sin and a crime, and elders do not shield anyone who commits it from the legal consequences of their actions. The well-being of children is of the utmost importance to us.”

One of the men accused of abuse in the lawsuit has died, one has moved to California and one remains in Oregon, according to court documents.

The two living men are also named in the lawsuit, as well as the Junction City East Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, which does not appear to be a congregation with an active listing on Watchtower’s website.

In her suit, the woman said the consequences of reporting abuse followed her into adulthood. She said when leaders of her new Kingdom Hall in Colorado found out about the allegations from her childhood, it was used against her while she was trying to get a divorce, and she was disfellowshipped.

She said she also experienced lifelong psychological harm including family separation, social isolation and shunning, and lack of economic opportunity and struggles with employment as a result of the alleged abuse.

“The reason why she’s courageously come forward is she does not want this to happen to other children,” Walker said. “There’s a systemic issue in the Jehovah’s Witness organization.”

The woman is seeking attorneys fees, compensatory and punitive damages, and reforms including that the Watchtower Society change its policies including following mandatory reporting law.