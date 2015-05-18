Updated Tuesday, May 19 at 3:45pm

Highway 58 is open to traffic now that the overturned semi loaded with dairy products has been removed. The detour using Westfir Road is no longer in effect.

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Monday, May 18:

An overturned semi on Oregon Highway 58, two miles west of Oakridge at milepost 32, will be recovered Tuesday instead of late tonight. Vehicles have been detoured on Westfir Road Monday while the truck's fuel and cargo were being offloaded.

The semi's cargo of dairy products was still being offloaded late Monday afternoon. Rather than keep a local detour in place through the night, the semi won't be fully recovered until Tuesday morning.

Hwy 58 will be reopened overnight. Sometime Tuesday morning, the detour using Westfir Road will be reestablished and Hwy 58 will be closed again until the semi is righted and removed. That is expected to take between 3 and 5 hours. There is no current estimated start time.

Credit ODOT

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