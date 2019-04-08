Lane County Emergency Management is closely monitoring river levels and evacuation orders have been issued for residents who live within the 100-year floodplains of Row River and the Coast fork of the Willamette River between Dorena Reservoir and Mt. Pisgah.

Those residents are being placed on Level 3 evacuation notice and should leave their homes immediately and seek higher ground. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says residents who feel unsafe due to rising waters near their home should take necessary action to protect themselves.

The US Army Corps of Engineers says water is being released from Dorena Reservoir at historic rates to avoid reservoir overflow. Rates of flow being released from Dorena will be higher than recorded in the 1996 flood.

The release of water from the Dorena Reservoir will have the most immediate impact on those in the Row River floodplain. There will be a delayed impact on the coast fork of the Willamette River floodplain.

Shelters have been opened for evacuees at the Cottage Grove Community Center and at New Hope Baptist Church in Creswell.

Authorities say residents who live near rivers should closely monitor the water levels near their property and homes, as well as their access to leave via primary routes in the event of an evacuation.

Officials are reminding motorists not to cross standing water. They say it is important to “turn around, don't drown” as it is unsafe to drive or walk through flood waters.

SCHOOLS

Oakridge Sch. Dist.: Closed. Due to road closures, a significant number of teachers are not able to report to work.

Mapleton Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Due to Road Conditions and Flooding. Check back for updates.

Elkton Sch. District: 2 hour delay – inclement weather

Yoncalla Sch. District: 2 hour delay due to flooding

North Douglas Sch. District: 2 hour delay

ROADS:

ODOT: Valley, No. Coast: OR 58 Willamette Highway is closed by a landslide about 8 miles west of Oakridge near milepost 28 and will remain closed overnight. The road is detoured on the west side at Lowell and on the east side at Crescent Junction. Travelers should avoid the area and expect an extended closure. Crews will be on site at 6 a.m. to assess the slide and begin cleanup if it is safe to do so. Check TripCheck.com for current conditions.