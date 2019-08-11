On Friday afternoon, the Bend Fire Department responded to a report of a car on fire which was parked in a residential driveway.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was from a lightning strike which entered into the front windshield.

The energy traveled down into the dashboard, causing it to shatter.

The airbag deployed and due to temperatures generated by the electrical discharge, it began to burn.

Credit Bend Fire Department The airbag inside the BMW deployed, sparking a fire that was quickly extinguished by firefighters before spreading to a nearby home.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire before it spread to the home which was about three feet away.

The car was unoccupied and the owners were out of town.

