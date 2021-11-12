Heavy rain along the Oregon coast has led to road closures, landslides and the partial evacuation of an RV park in Tillamook County.

The US Coast Guard said Friday afternoon 20 people and three dogs have been evacuated from the campground in Neskowin, which is about 13 miles north of Lincoln City, as rising waters threaten the area. The Guard said that approximately 30 people chose to remain at the park. No injuries have been reported.

Lincoln County Sheriff Floodwaters covered Highway 18 near Otis, but as of early afternoon, the road remained open to traffic.

ODOT says drivers along Highway 101 should expect delays in the Neskowin area because of high water. The road is also closed, with a detour available, in the city of Tillamook.

Further south, high water caused delays throughout the day on Oregon Highway 18 in the Otis area. As of 4:30 p.m., ODOT reported that the road was open, with flaggers controlling traffic. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department posted a photo on Facebook of high waters surrounding a fire engine in Otis, though the agency confirmed the vehicle was privately-owned and not in service. Other photos showed water lapping at the edges of several homes in the area.

Lincoln County Sheriff Flood waters surround an out-of-service fire truck in Otis.

High water has closed two roads near Lincoln City, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department: East Devils Lake Road, just east of the outlet mall, and South Drift Creek Road, just east of Highway 101 at the south end of Lincoln City.

Elsewhere in Lincoln County, the Oregon State Parks Department said flooding has closed the Devils Lake State Park campground and the Fogarty Creek State Park south day-use area.

The Portland office of the National Weather Service issued a series of flood watches and warnings for much of northwest Oregon, including the Oregon Coast. The heaviest rains are expected to taper off before midnight.

